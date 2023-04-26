How will Notre Dame football handle its quarterback conundrum?
South bend, Indiana - Winning the ACC came at a troubling cost for Notre Dame football!
Now that Sam Hartman is taking over as starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish, rising junior and former starter Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal – leaving Notre Dame short a passer.
While Buchner's departure may not seem like a big deal now, losing the only experienced quarterback on the roster puts the Fighting Irish in a position where the team may now be at risk!
Currently, Notre Dame have redshirt freshman Steve Angeli and true freshman Kenny Minchey as the only backup passers on scholarship behind Hartman.
Walk-on Dylan Devezin is the fourth passer on the team.
With this quarterback roster, danger sits at Notre Dame's front door as the team is currently an injury away from having a walk-on as a third string quarterback.
Regardless of who earns the backup quarterback job, the player that fills the role will have almost no experience.
Angeli played just seven snaps last year and didn't throw a single pass. Minchey, on the other hand, is a true freshman.
Buchner's exit may force head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff to make serious decisions rather quickly regarding their quarterback deficit.
Tyler Buchner visits the Crimson Tide
After entering the transfer portal, Buchner is now reportedly visiting Nick Saban's Alabama team.
While the move may shock some, Buchner's visit to Alabama makes perfect sense if you consider new members of Saban's football staff.
During the offseason, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Tommy Rees was hired as Alabama's new offensive coordinator.
With this being said, it's safe to assume that Rees might be behind Buchner's visit.
With their first and only quarterback Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young projected to be a top pick when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, Alabama has been trying to find the right quarterback to take over their offense.
Currently, redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson have been competing for the starter job.
Will Tyler Buchner join his former coach Rees and become a member of the Crimson Tide as well?
