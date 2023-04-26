How will Notre Dame football handle its quarterback conundrum?

South bend, Indiana - Winning the ACC came at a troubling cost for Notre Dame football !

Former starter Tyler Buchner's departure from Notre Dame football creates a quarterback conundrum for head coach Marcus Freeman. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Now that Sam Hartman is taking over as starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish, rising junior and former starter Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal – leaving Notre Dame short a passer.

While Buchner's departure may not seem like a big deal now, losing the only experienced quarterback on the roster puts the Fighting Irish in a position where the team may now be at risk!

Currently, Notre Dame have redshirt freshman Steve Angeli and true freshman Kenny Minchey as the only backup passers on scholarship behind Hartman.

Walk-on Dylan Devezin is the fourth passer on the team.

With this quarterback roster, danger sits at Notre Dame's front door as the team is currently an injury away from having a walk-on as a third string quarterback.

Regardless of who earns the backup quarterback job, the player that fills the role will have almost no experience.

Angeli played just seven snaps last year and didn't throw a single pass. Minchey, on the other hand, is a true freshman.

Buchner's exit may force head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff to make serious decisions rather quickly regarding their quarterback deficit.