Is Deion Sanders the problem in his own "privacy" issue?

Boulder, Colorado - If Coach Deion Sanders wanted privacy, then why did he choose to live such a public coaching life in college football ?

Deion Sanders may have inadvertently sacrificed his own coaching privacy with the Buffaloes after making public moves that spoke louder than media headlines. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Deion Sanders opened up about his desire for more privacy during his first year coaching at Colorado, saying, "You always wish that you had a little more privacy. The same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes."

Known to be one of the most media-friendly athletes ever, Sanders has always maintained a close relationship with the cameras, from his All-American Florida State days to his time in the NFL, MLB, and reality TV.

However, during the past football season at Colorado, Sanders may have inadvertently sacrificed his privacy.

From publicly sharing his infamous "Louie luggage" incident to recording weekly vlogs about his team, Sanders essentially played the role of CEO in managing his own privacy.

If he had wanted more privacy, it seems he might have needed to keep certain aspects of his coaching journey more private himself — not the media.