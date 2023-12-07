Is Deion Sanders the problem in his own "privacy" issue?
Boulder, Colorado - If Coach Deion Sanders wanted privacy, then why did he choose to live such a public coaching life in college football?
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Deion Sanders opened up about his desire for more privacy during his first year coaching at Colorado, saying, "You always wish that you had a little more privacy. The same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes."
Known to be one of the most media-friendly athletes ever, Sanders has always maintained a close relationship with the cameras, from his All-American Florida State days to his time in the NFL, MLB, and reality TV.
However, during the past football season at Colorado, Sanders may have inadvertently sacrificed his privacy.
From publicly sharing his infamous "Louie luggage" incident to recording weekly vlogs about his team, Sanders essentially played the role of CEO in managing his own privacy.
If he had wanted more privacy, it seems he might have needed to keep certain aspects of his coaching journey more private himself — not the media.
Deion Sanders doesn't appear to turn away the cameras
Despite observations from fans and college experts, including FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, noting Deion Sanders' significant public presence in Colorado football, the coach took center stage in the docuseries Coach Prime during the 2023 season, which captured Sanders and the Buffaloes in action.
The question arises: if Sanders desired privacy in his coaching, why would he willingly participate in a documentary that involved filming him and his team?
Adding to his public profile, Sanders also made appearances on pre-game shows hours before the Buffaloes' games throughout the season, seemingly reinforcing the notion that he is a central figure of Colorado football culture.
With Sanders preferring a relatively quieter media scene around the Buffaloes, the upcoming offseason for Colorado is bound to be interesting.
However, the quiet will have to wait a little longer, as the team managed to land a big recruit on Thursday, five-star Jordan Seaton.
