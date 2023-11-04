Connor Stalions resigns after alleged involvement in sign-stealing scheme
Ann Arbor, Michigan - On Friday, Connor Stalions, the recruiting analyst who was the focus of an NCAA investigation regarding allegations of sign-stealing, resigned from the football program.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure," Stalions said in a statement.
"I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."
Stalions, a retired United States Marine Corps captain who joined Michigan's coaching staff full-time in May 2022, was initially suspended with pay on October 20 while the NCAA conducted its probe.
The allegations suggest that Michigan used undisclosed individuals to attend games of their opponents and other potential College Football Playoff contenders to steal their play signals.
The NCAA wanted access to Stalions' computer due to his suspected involvement in the operation, but he refused to cooperate with any internal or external investigations or discussions, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.
Last week, Central Michigan began its own investigation after photos surfaced showing someone who appeared to be Stalions on their sideline during the Chippewas' season opener against Michigan State in September.
Michigan's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has denied having any knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing activities.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh still punishment-free amid ongoing investigation
On Friday, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti met with Michigan president Santa Ono over Michigan's cheating scandal.
According to sources from David Shuster, when asked by Petitti to suspend Harbaugh, Ono politely but firmly told the commissioner to "get lost" over the lack of evidence against the Michigan coach.
If there were any possible disciplinary actions taken against the Michigan football team this season that could result in them being disqualified from the Playoff, the Big Ten conference's sportsmanship policy gives Commissioner Petitti the authority to implement and enforce such measures
On Saturday, Harbaugh will lead his Michigan team against Purdue at 7:30 PM EDT, airing on NBC.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / soldierstosidelines