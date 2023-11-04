Connor Stalions resigns after alleged involvement in sign-stealing scheme

Ann Arbor, Michigan - On Friday, Connor Stalions, the recruiting analyst who was the focus of an NCAA investigation regarding allegations of sign-stealing , resigned from the football program.

Connor Stalions (l), Michigan's recruiting analyst and the focus of an NCAA investigation regarding allegations of sign-stealing, has resigned from his position. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / soldierstosidelines

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure," Stalions said in a statement.

"I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."



Stalions, a retired United States Marine Corps captain who joined Michigan's coaching staff full-time in May 2022, was initially suspended with pay on October 20 while the NCAA conducted its probe.

The allegations suggest that Michigan used undisclosed individuals to attend games of their opponents and other potential College Football Playoff contenders to steal their play signals.

The NCAA wanted access to Stalions' computer due to his suspected involvement in the operation, but he refused to cooperate with any internal or external investigations or discussions, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

Last week, Central Michigan began its own investigation after photos surfaced showing someone who appeared to be Stalions on their sideline during the Chippewas' season opener against Michigan State in September.

Michigan's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has denied having any knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing activities.

