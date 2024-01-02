Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy headline CFP Championship after electrifying semifinals

The stage is set for a historic showdown between JJ McCarthy (l) and Michael Penix Jr. in the last-ever modern College Football Playoff national championship game. © Collage: Gregory Shamus & Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Washington and Michigan are gearing up for the College Football Playoff championship game after standout performances in their semifinal bowl games on Monday.

The quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and JJ McCarthy of Michigan stole the spotlight with their impressive displays.

Penix, a Heisman finalist and Maxwell Award winner, wowed fans and sparked debates on social media about him being one of the biggest Heisman snubs in history.

His outstanding performance included becoming the first quarterback since Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes to achieve 4,500 passing yards in consecutive seasons.

On the other side, McCarthy's victory against Alabama solidified his status as the greatest quarterback in the history of Michigan, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh praised McCarthy after the Rose Bowl victory, saying, "Right here, this [JJ McCarthy] is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan college football history. In a college career, there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ."

Now, the stage is set for a historic showdown between Penix and McCarthy in the last ever modern College Football Playoff national championship game.