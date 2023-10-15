Has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. locked the Heisman Trophy?

Seattle, Washington - College football fans are making a bold proclamation - the 2023 Heisman Trophy race seems to have found its winner in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

While it may be considered premature given that it's only mid-October, there's an army of football fans declaring that the coveted 2023 Heisman Trophy will be honored to Penix Jr.

Penix's remarkable performance on Saturday led Washington to a defining victory over Oregon, maintaining their undefeated status and positioning the Huskies as strong contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams seemed to be the Penix's only challenger as a top Heisman contender. However, his chances took six sacks and three interceptions in a huge loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Considering how Heisman voters often avoid repeat winners and the recent poor performance by Williams, it's likely that many have already ruled him out of the competition.