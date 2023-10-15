Has Washington's Michael Penix Jr. locked the Heisman Trophy?
Seattle, Washington - College football fans are making a bold proclamation - the 2023 Heisman Trophy race seems to have found its winner in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
While it may be considered premature given that it's only mid-October, there's an army of football fans declaring that the coveted 2023 Heisman Trophy will be honored to Penix Jr.
Penix's remarkable performance on Saturday led Washington to a defining victory over Oregon, maintaining their undefeated status and positioning the Huskies as strong contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams seemed to be the Penix's only challenger as a top Heisman contender. However, his chances took six sacks and three interceptions in a huge loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Considering how Heisman voters often avoid repeat winners and the recent poor performance by Williams, it's likely that many have already ruled him out of the competition.
Could Michael Penix Jr. be the next Heisman winner?
In the victory against Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. amassed 302 passing yards and delivered four touchdown passes.
This brings his season totals to over 2,300 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes, and enough for college football Twitter to rave over his Heisman campaign.
"Beat your biggest Rival. Have a Heisman Moment. HELLLL YEAH MICHAEL PENIX JR," Pat McAfee tweeted.
"THAT was a Heisman Moment for Michael Penix Jr. BIG PENIX ENERGY!" Heisman winner Robert Griffin III wrote.
"Is it safe to say the heisman is Michael Penix Jr. to lose," one fan said.
Penix Jr. is a legitimate candidate for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and if the star passer keeps playing like he did over the weekend, the prestigious honor will easily be in his favor.
Cover photo: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP