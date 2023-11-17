Michigan cheating scandal hits ceiling with new evidence and coaching dismissal
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Just when it seemed like the Michigan football cheating scandal was settling down in the media, new evidence has reignited the firestorm!
According to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA presented shocking evidence to the Wolverines this week.
The latest development involves a booster nicknamed "Uncle T," who is alleged to have provided financial support to Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme, contributing thousands of dollars for expenses.
While the identity of "Uncle T" remains undisclosed, the NCAA revealed that an assistant coach supposedly destroyed evidence on a computer in response to the scandal breaking.
In the wake of receiving this new evidence, Michigan dismissed coach Chris Partridge on Friday. Although the university didn't specify the exact cause for Partridge's termination, they stated, "We will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain."
This new evidence prompted Michigan to alter its stance on Jim Harbaugh's suspension by the Big Ten. On Thursday, the university decided to accept the three-game suspension without further challenge, reversing their earlier move to file for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed Harbaugh to coach during the regular season.
College football weighs in on Michigan's recent actions amid investigation
The recent termination of coach Chris Partridge by Michigan has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts who note the peculiar timing of the firing. Some speculate that there could be a connection to the ongoing sign-stealing scandal.
"Michigan was so innocent of these accusations that a staffer resigned, they fired a coach and they accepted the punishment levied by their own conference in the middle of a potential championship run," ESPN's Peter Burns tweeted.
"Oh, the same Chris Partridge who Connor Stalions said was his best friend on Michigan’s staff?! I’m sure it’s nothing," one fan said.
"Looks like Stallions may have had a partner after all. Have to think more is on the horizon this offseason when the NCAA does their deep dive," another fan added.
"Why are they firing guys if they did nothing wrong?" another sarcastically wrote.
Buckle your seat belts ladies and gentlemen, because it looks like the Michigan football cheating scandal is far from over!
