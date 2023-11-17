Michigan cheating scandal hits ceiling with new evidence and coaching dismissal

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Just when it seemed like the Michigan football cheating scandal was settling down in the media, new evidence has reignited the firestorm!

The NCAA's shocking new evidence against Michigan has reignited the cheating scandal with the Wolverines firing coach Chris Partridge (r).

According to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA presented shocking evidence to the Wolverines this week.

The latest development involves a booster nicknamed "Uncle T," who is alleged to have provided financial support to Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme, contributing thousands of dollars for expenses.

While the identity of "Uncle T" remains undisclosed, the NCAA revealed that an assistant coach supposedly destroyed evidence on a computer in response to the scandal breaking.

In the wake of receiving this new evidence, Michigan dismissed coach Chris Partridge on Friday. Although the university didn't specify the exact cause for Partridge's termination, they stated, "We will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain."

This new evidence prompted Michigan to alter its stance on Jim Harbaugh's suspension by the Big Ten. On Thursday, the university decided to accept the three-game suspension without further challenge, reversing their earlier move to file for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed Harbaugh to coach during the regular season.