Michigan football faces serious threat of losing Jim Harbaugh to the NFL

Ann Harbor, Michigan - There's not much Michigan football can do if Jim Harbaugh wants a shot at winning the Super Bowl!

Jim Harbaugh is one step closer to returning to leaving Michigan and returning to the NFL after reports suggest that he is in talks with the LA Chargers. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Reports suggest that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in talks with the LA Chargers for the head coaching position in what would be an NFL comeback for the ages!

The speculation intensified during the College Football Playoff championship game, where Harbaugh emerged as a top figure in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.

With a national championship secured and key players like quarterback JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum heading to the NFL, the likelihood of Harbaugh staying at Michigan diminishes as the offseason progresses.



Harbaugh has been with Michigan, his alma mater, since 2015.

After nearly a decade with the program, however, he might just be ready to move on.