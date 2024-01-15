Michigan football faces serious threat of losing Jim Harbaugh to the NFL
Ann Harbor, Michigan - There's not much Michigan football can do if Jim Harbaugh wants a shot at winning the Super Bowl!
Reports suggest that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is in talks with the LA Chargers for the head coaching position in what would be an NFL comeback for the ages!
The speculation intensified during the College Football Playoff championship game, where Harbaugh emerged as a top figure in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.
With a national championship secured and key players like quarterback JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum heading to the NFL, the likelihood of Harbaugh staying at Michigan diminishes as the offseason progresses.
Harbaugh has been with Michigan, his alma mater, since 2015.
After nearly a decade with the program, however, he might just be ready to move on.
Michigan's athletics department is working hard to keep Jim Harbaugh on board
Michigan is going to great lengths to try and keep Jim Harbaugh on their staff!
They've put forward an impressive 10-year, $125-million contract offer aiming to make him one of the highest-paid coaches nationwide.
However, there's a significant catch – the contract includes a clause preventing Harbaugh from considering another head coaching position for the next year.
This poses a major hurdle for his potential move to the NFL, which is currently in need of head coaches.
On Saturday night, Michigan's athletic director Warde Manuel assured fans, "I am working on getting this man a new contract, I promise you."
Will Michigan offer Jim a contract that's even more lucrative?
Michigan football's offseason is bound to get crazy as the program might soon be in need of a new head coach!
