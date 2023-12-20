Is Coach Jim Harbaugh about to jump ship from Michigan football to the NFL?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Will Michigan football soon be on the hunt for a new head coach?
No shocker here: The rumor mill is again churning that Jim Harbaugh is headed for an NFL coaching job.
Harbaugh has toyed with the idea of an NFL move the past two off-seasons. Last year, he chatted with the Minnesota Vikings on signing day, and in January, he was a contender for the Broncos coaching job, but ultimately turned it down.
Now, in a plot twist, a new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz has linked Harbaugh to the LA Chargers' head coaching vacancy. The Chargers are urgently seeking a new head coach and general manager following the recent firings of Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.
With investigations swirling around Michigan's notorious cheating scandal and Harbaugh's alleged recruiting violations, the end of this season seems like the opportune moment for the 59-year-old to gracefully exit the college coaching scene and finally take on a move to the NFL.
His Rose Bowl competitor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban, was previously considered the only college football coach to possibly step down at the end of this year. Yet Harbaugh has now been added to the potential coaching carousel mix.
Will he finally make the leap to the NFL amid the ongoing Michigan controversies?
Jim Harbaugh to become LA Chargers candidate
Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan remains uncertain.
There likely won't be any moves confirmed until the end of this season, as he and the Wolverines are currently gearing up for the Rose Bowl against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.
Harbaugh is also reportedly in talks for a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid football coach in the Big Ten and second-highest overall – to rival Saban, of course.
Yet, the snag lies in a crucial detail: a written commitment that Harbaugh won't entertain an NFL coaching job until his contract concludes. As Harbaugh's signature is still missing from the extension, it raises questions about his potential return to the NFL. (He previously played in the league and was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.)
Considering a multitude of Michigan players are expected to transition to the NFL next year, Harbaugh might find the prospect of rebuilding the Chargers more enticing than returning to Michigan to reshape the Wolverines' roster and reputation.
With Jim Harbaugh's legacy at Michigan being challenged by the bad rap the program has accumulated in the past months, will he turn to the NFL to start a new chapter in his coaching career?
