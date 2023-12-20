Is Coach Jim Harbaugh about to jump ship from Michigan football to the NFL?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Will Michigan football soon be on the hunt for a new head coach?

Jim Harbaugh has taken center stage with NFL coaching rumors, this time in connection with the LA Chargers and amid serious NCAA violation investigations. © Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No shocker here: The rumor mill is again churning that Jim Harbaugh is headed for an NFL coaching job.

Harbaugh has toyed with the idea of an NFL move the past two off-seasons. Last year, he chatted with the Minnesota Vikings on signing day, and in January, he was a contender for the Broncos coaching job, but ultimately turned it down.

Now, in a plot twist, a new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz has linked Harbaugh to the LA Chargers' head coaching vacancy. The Chargers are urgently seeking a new head coach and general manager following the recent firings of Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.

With investigations swirling around Michigan's notorious cheating scandal and Harbaugh's alleged recruiting violations, the end of this season seems like the opportune moment for the 59-year-old to gracefully exit the college coaching scene and finally take on a move to the NFL.

His Rose Bowl competitor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban, was previously considered the only college football coach to possibly step down at the end of this year. Yet Harbaugh has now been added to the potential coaching carousel mix.

Will he finally make the leap to the NFL amid the ongoing Michigan controversies?