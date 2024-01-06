Michigan football lands in Houston for CFP National Championship: "One step away"
Houston, Texas - The Michigan Wolverines are exactly where they want to be heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship!
The Michigan Wolverines are just one game away from those coveted "big rings," according to their head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
The team landed in Houston on Friday, gearing up for a face-off against the undefeated Pac-12 champions, No. 2 Washington, in the quest for the national championship title on Monday.
Despite the Wolverines being in the shadows of one of college football's biggest scandals - accusations of sign-stealing cheating - the team finds itself exactly where they want to be.
"Excited to be here. Tremendous," Harbaugh said when he arrived to Houston. "Exactly where we wanted to be - right where we hoped we would be. Our guys worked so hard to get here."
In his unconventional style, Harbaugh underlined the team's focus and determination, saying, "It’s one step from the big ring, as that song the young people like to listen to," referencing the hit rap song Big League by Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti.
"The lyrics from there really resonate. Just one more phase line; one more game to go. Our guys are very focused on making it all the way."
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Football continue to face scrutiny over cheating scandal
With Michigan setting their sights on their first national title since 1997 on Monday, their sign-stealing scandal casts a lingering shadow over the team.
Coach Jim Harbaugh is steadfast in ensuring his team stays focused amidst the negative attention, but as one can expect, the program still grapples with criticism.
Fans and football experts continue to express frustration over Michigan's playing in the championship with a possible unfair advantage. Should the Wolverines emerge victorious against Washington in the national title game, there's a worry it could spark a nationwide uproar among fans.
Michigan is set to go head-to-head with Washington in the CFP National Championship game on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP