Did Jim Harbaugh and Michigan beat cheating rumors with Rose Bowl victory?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Whether Michigan football cheated their way to the championship game remains a question fans want answered.

Since the Michigan sign-stealing scandal first made headlines, the Wolverines have gained a reputation as the "bad boys" of college football.

Currently under investigation for alleged cheating spanning the past two and a half seasons, many fans and experts attribute their recent success to these alleged actions.

Despite key figures involved in the cheating scandal leaving the program, Michigan's tainted legacy continues as they progress toward the national championship game following their victory against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Following their sound victory against the Crimson Tide, Michigan football was trending all over the internet with a hashtag that has seemingly defined the program in recent weeks: "#cheaters."



From the playing field to the hearts of college football fans, it seems Michigan won't easily shake off the stigma associated with their alleged cheating as they prepare to play for a chip!