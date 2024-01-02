Did Jim Harbaugh and Michigan beat cheating rumors with Rose Bowl victory?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Whether Michigan football cheated their way to the championship game remains a question fans want answered.
Since the Michigan sign-stealing scandal first made headlines, the Wolverines have gained a reputation as the "bad boys" of college football.
Currently under investigation for alleged cheating spanning the past two and a half seasons, many fans and experts attribute their recent success to these alleged actions.
Despite key figures involved in the cheating scandal leaving the program, Michigan's tainted legacy continues as they progress toward the national championship game following their victory against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
Following their sound victory against the Crimson Tide, Michigan football was trending all over the internet with a hashtag that has seemingly defined the program in recent weeks: "#cheaters."
From the playing field to the hearts of college football fans, it seems Michigan won't easily shake off the stigma associated with their alleged cheating as they prepare to play for a chip!
Michigan football's cheating scandal is far from over
When Michigan beat Alabama, Wolverine fans thought the whole cheating scandal was finally behind them – but it's not that simple.
The Michigan cheating drama revolves around their Big Ten competition, not teams from outside the conference. Even though there's talk about two non-Big Ten schools possibly being victims of Michigan's shady moves, the primary impact was felt within the Big Ten.
So, while Michigan's win against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday night may have been achieved fair and square, the big question is whether they played fair and square to get there.
Many questions continue to persist about Michigan's integrity as a team, and as the championship looms, there is a widespread buzz about how the college football world will respond if the Wolverines emerge victorious.
Michigan will play Washington in the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday night at 7:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP