How to watch and live stream the NCAA football championship: Michigan vs Washington

Houston, Texas - Will you be wearing the Huskies Purple Reign or the Wolverines Maize and Blue for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game?

The CFP championship is set for an intense clash between Michigan and Washington as both teams battle against all odds on and off the field. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a historic moment, the Washington Huskies are set to play for the college football national championship for the first time ever!

Led by Maxwell Award winner and Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies embrace their underdog status against Michigan, entering the showdown as 4.5-point betting underdogs.

Despite being consistently underestimated this season, Washington finished undefeated, clinching the Pac-12 conference and Sugar Bowl championships.

On the flip side, Michigan, despite a controversial season with investigations into a cheating scandal, has resiliently risen to the top as the current No. 1 team in the nation.

Monday's championship game promises an intense clash as both teams battle against the odds, on and off the field.