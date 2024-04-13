Ohio State football spring game: Elite defense and strong quarterbacks step up big
Columbus, Ohio - With over 80,000 screaming fans in Ohio Stadium and millions of viewers watching at home, Ohio State football did not disappoint in their annual spring game on Saturday!
Amidst an offseason brimming with anticipation due to a flurry of coaching and roster changes, Ohio State has emerged as one of the most formidable teams gearing up for the upcoming college football season.
In their spring game, the Buckeyes showcased their depth in skill positions and overall defensive prowess, setting an early high bar for their competitors.
Despite the departures of key receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL and Julian Flemming to Penn State, the receiving corps showed no signs of weakness, with Emeka Egbuka poised to step into a leading WR role. Egbuka made a compelling case for his dominance with a stunning one-handed catch during Saturday's game.
Close behind is the highly touted true freshman Jeremiah Smith, whose exceptional abilities have captivated the college football world. Some have even gone as far as to suggest he surpasses Harrison Jr., who holds the title of greatest college receiver of all time. Legendary coach Urban Meyer himself showered Smith with praise, claiming him as the best freshman he's seen in all his years coaching football.
"You hate to put this kind of pressure on a player this young, but as good a first-year player he's ever seen. And I repeat ever," broadcasters reported Meyer said. "That's a strong word."
Buckeyes boast strong defense and sound quarterbacks
Despite a slow offensive start, Ohio State's strong defense also emerged as a standout force to be reckoned with.
The Buckeyes' defensive unit, arguably the most talented in the nation, outshone their offensive counterparts.
With key starters like JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke, Tyleik Williams, Ty Hamilton, and Lathan Ransom all opting to return for another season, Ohio State boasts a strong defensive core under the guidance of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Their prowess was evident with interceptions from Jaylen McClain, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Brenten Jones, and Dianté Griffin.
Last season's quarterback struggles, notably in the Buckeyes' bowl game against Missouri, seem to be on the upswing this year with a more promising quarterback situation. While young quarterbacks Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin, and Air Noland each threw interceptions on Saturday, they showed promise in their first spring game - the second for Kienholz. Devin Brown and Will Howard also led the way with solid performances.
Brown showcased fancy footwork in the pocket and was the sole quarterback to throw a touchdown, while Howard effectively propelled the Buckeyes' offense forward.
The Buckeyes will open up the 2024 college football season on Saturday, August 31 against Akron.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / OhioStatefb