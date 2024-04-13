Ohio State football spring game: Elite defense and strong quarterbacks step up big

Columbus, Ohio - With over 80,000 screaming fans in Ohio Stadium and millions of viewers watching at home, Ohio State football did not disappoint in their annual spring game on Saturday!

Ohio State football lived up to expectations in their annual spring game on Saturday, with a strong offense and elite defense showing as a preview for the upcoming season. © Screenshot / Instagram / OhioStatefb

Amidst an offseason brimming with anticipation due to a flurry of coaching and roster changes, Ohio State has emerged as one of the most formidable teams gearing up for the upcoming college football season.

In their spring game, the Buckeyes showcased their depth in skill positions and overall defensive prowess, setting an early high bar for their competitors.

Despite the departures of key receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL and Julian Flemming to Penn State, the receiving corps showed no signs of weakness, with Emeka Egbuka poised to step into a leading WR role. Egbuka made a compelling case for his dominance with a stunning one-handed catch during Saturday's game.

Close behind is the highly touted true freshman Jeremiah Smith, whose exceptional abilities have captivated the college football world. Some have even gone as far as to suggest he surpasses Harrison Jr., who holds the title of greatest college receiver of all time. Legendary coach Urban Meyer himself showered Smith with praise, claiming him as the best freshman he's seen in all his years coaching football.

"You hate to put this kind of pressure on a player this young, but as good a first-year player he's ever seen. And I repeat ever," broadcasters reported Meyer said. "That's a strong word."