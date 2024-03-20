Is Marvin Harrison Jr. sabotaging his NFL draft stock with latest move?

Columbus, Ohio - Will Marvin Harrison Jr. still be considered the top receiver in this year's NFL Draft?

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has decided to opt out of participating in his Pro Day stirring major reactions to his decision among experts and fans.

Ohio State wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. has decided to opt out of his College Pro Day.

Harrison's decision to skip comes as a surprise, especially after he also opted out of the NFL Combine workout.

Pro Day is a vital opportunity to impress NFL scouts and coaches, but it appears that Harrison believes that his career at Ohio State has already showcased his abilities sufficiently.

Without Harrison in attendance, no NFL general managers or head coaches will be present in Columbus.

With the NFL Draft just a month away, Harrison's decision is unconventional and has raised questions about his prospects.

While he has a strong record of impressive plays on the field, some believe that his absence from key events like the Combine and Pro Day could impact his standing among other top receiver prospects, such as Malik Nabers, who have participated in these events and left a lasting impression.