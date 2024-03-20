Is Marvin Harrison Jr. sabotaging his NFL draft stock with latest move?
Columbus, Ohio - Will Marvin Harrison Jr. still be considered the top receiver in this year's NFL Draft?
Ohio State wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. has decided to opt out of his College Pro Day.
Harrison's decision to skip comes as a surprise, especially after he also opted out of the NFL Combine workout.
Pro Day is a vital opportunity to impress NFL scouts and coaches, but it appears that Harrison believes that his career at Ohio State has already showcased his abilities sufficiently.
Without Harrison in attendance, no NFL general managers or head coaches will be present in Columbus.
With the NFL Draft just a month away, Harrison's decision is unconventional and has raised questions about his prospects.
While he has a strong record of impressive plays on the field, some believe that his absence from key events like the Combine and Pro Day could impact his standing among other top receiver prospects, such as Malik Nabers, who have participated in these events and left a lasting impression.
Did Marvin Harrison Jr. make a mistake by skipping Pro Day?
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to skip his Pro Day had the college football world divided.
While some felt it was a "diva" move, others felt the talented wideout had nothing to prove.
"This likely pushes Nabers to WR1. There now exists a world that MHJ could slip to 9," Bryan Perez of the Bears Talk wrote.
"Good for Marvin Harrison Jr. He's got nothing to prove. The tape is there," CBS Chris Williamson wrote.
Despite the turmoil in college football, all nine NFL teams that met with Harrison seem to be in agreement.
According to Breer, Harrison is focusing on preparing for the NFL season rather than running a 40-yard dash. He reportedly asked NFL teams if they wanted to see him compete at Pro Day, and they all said no.
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25.
Cover photo: CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP