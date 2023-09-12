Ohio State officially confirms their quarterback for the season

Columbus, Ohio - After a stellar showing against Youngstown, the Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will be sticking with quarterback Kyle McCord as the starter for Ohio State football .

Kyle McCord has officially been named the starting quarterback for Ohio State. © LAUREN LEIGH BACHO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It's done!

After an exaggerated quarterback competition that extended two games into the college football season, Day officially named McCord the starter on Tuesday.

"We decided that Kyle is going to be the starter," Day told reporters. "We're going to go ahead and make that distinction."

Day says that Devin Brown will still play in some capacity, but the quarterback starting role is no longer up for grabs.

Ohio State's timing couldn't be better as they prepare to face Western Kentucky in their final unranked non-conference game this weekend before embarking on the most challenging stretch of their schedule.

In just a few weeks, Ohio State will make a trip to South Bend for a showdown against fellow No. 9 Notre Dame, and shortly thereafter, they'll dive into the rigorous Big Ten schedule.