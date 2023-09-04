Will Ohio State's quarterback situation soon become a serious problem?
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is discovering that adjusting to life without their former starting quarterback, CJ Stroud, is proving to be quite challenging.
Though the Buckeyes are just getting the season underway, Ohio State's offense looked unrecognizable against Indiana on Saturday.
Playing two quarterbacks - a first for head coach Ryan Day - quarterback Kyler McCord struggled during his first game of the season, completing 10-of-17 passes for just 94 yards and an interception.
When Devin Brown took over as quarterback during the Buckeyes' fourth possession, he was unable to provide the much-needed spark for Day's offense.
Despite the offseason hype, Ohio State's 23-3 victory over the Hoosiers drew criticism from fans who were dissatisfied with the inconsistent offensive drives.
"Beginning to see why it was so tough for Ohio State to make a decision at quarterback," Ben Axelrod of WKYC tweeted, summing up what many agreed was the perfect reaction to the Buckeyes quarterback performance on Saturday.
Adding to Ohio State's concern for their quarterback situation is that Brown and McCord had a competitive offseason battle for the starting position. If neither of them can find a solution, the Buckeyes could face significant trouble.
Is head coach Ryan Day too conservative when it comes to play-calling?
A growing number of Ohio State fans are expressing doubts about Day's suitability as the school's head football coach.
They question whether he possesses the mentality, aggressiveness, and determination required to excel in the highest echelons of the sport despite his impressive recruiting efforts.
Even more, despite having the third-best team in the country, an elite staff, and being dubbed one of the best quarterback developers, Day seemingly doesn't trust anyone in the program he runs, which sometimes includes himself.
Ohio State is known for having one of the most elite offenses in the country, but under Day, it doesn't always compete like one of the elite teams in the country.
The Buckeyes will suit up next on Saturday against Youngstown State at noon ET.
