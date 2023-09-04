Will Ohio State's quarterback situation soon become a serious problem?

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is discovering that adjusting to life without their former starting quarterback, CJ Stroud, is proving to be quite challenging.

Though the Buckeyes are just getting the season underway, Ohio State's offense looked unrecognizable against Indiana on Saturday.

Playing two quarterbacks - a first for head coach Ryan Day - quarterback Kyler McCord struggled during his first game of the season, completing 10-of-17 passes for just 94 yards and an interception.

When Devin Brown took over as quarterback during the Buckeyes' fourth possession, he was unable to provide the much-needed spark for Day's offense.

Despite the offseason hype, Ohio State's 23-3 victory over the Hoosiers drew criticism from fans who were dissatisfied with the inconsistent offensive drives.

"Beginning to see why it was so tough for Ohio State to make a decision at quarterback," Ben Axelrod of WKYC tweeted, summing up what many agreed was the perfect reaction to the Buckeyes quarterback performance on Saturday.

Adding to Ohio State's concern for their quarterback situation is that Brown and McCord had a competitive offseason battle for the starting position. If neither of them can find a solution, the Buckeyes could face significant trouble.