Ohio State shocks football world with new quarterback

Columbus, Ohio - The college football world believed that the Buckeyes quarterback battle was between veteran Will Howard and Devin Brown, but Ryan Day and his offensive tricks just threw a curveball into the mix!

Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin (c.) has caught the attention of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who has now added him to the quarterback competition. © Screenshot/Instagram/@OhioStateFB

It's been a while since a freshman made headlines by leading a football team to success at the start of the season. However, if any team can make that happen, it's the Buckeyes!

Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has made quite the impression on head coach Ryan Day at Ohio State who had a telling admission about the newcomer Wednesday.

Sayin, who joined the team in January after leaving Alabama post-Saban's retirement, has shown tremendous potential during spring practices.

After just nine practices, Sayin caught Day's eye and had his "black stripe" removed. This tradition at Ohio State signifies that newcomers have earned their place as official Buckeyes.

"[Sayin's] been in there competing, and he’s making plays," Day said.

"The guys know. A lot of times with the black stripes, it’s the players. They know. They see it... Nine practices in, you could see he was making a lot of throws in big spots."