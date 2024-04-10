Ohio State shocks football world with new quarterback
Columbus, Ohio - The college football world believed that the Buckeyes quarterback battle was between veteran Will Howard and Devin Brown, but Ryan Day and his offensive tricks just threw a curveball into the mix!
It's been a while since a freshman made headlines by leading a football team to success at the start of the season. However, if any team can make that happen, it's the Buckeyes!
Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has made quite the impression on head coach Ryan Day at Ohio State who had a telling admission about the newcomer Wednesday.
Sayin, who joined the team in January after leaving Alabama post-Saban's retirement, has shown tremendous potential during spring practices.
After just nine practices, Sayin caught Day's eye and had his "black stripe" removed. This tradition at Ohio State signifies that newcomers have earned their place as official Buckeyes.
"[Sayin's] been in there competing, and he’s making plays," Day said.
"The guys know. A lot of times with the black stripes, it’s the players. They know. They see it... Nine practices in, you could see he was making a lot of throws in big spots."
Ryan Day has big expectations for freshman Julian Sayin
Ryan Day has confirmed that Julian Sayin is now a contender for the starting quarterback position this season alongside veteran transfer Will Howard and last year’s backup starter Devin Brown.
Although Day has not yet made a final decision on the quarterback competition, the Buckeyes’ annual Scarlet and Gray game on Saturday will provide some insight.
Sayin is expected to showcase his skills and give the Ohio State coaches a preview of his capabilities for the upcoming season.
Regardless of the game’s outcome, Day has stressed that Sayin must be prepared for crucial matchups against top teams like Oregon, Penn State, and their rivals from up North (Michigan.)
The stage is set for Sayin to demonstrate his potential as a freshman at Ohio State.
Ohio State's spring game is set for Saturday at noon airing on FOX.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / OhioStatefb