College football: Will Jeremiah Smith replace Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State?
Columbus, Ohio - The Buckeyes football team didn't have to search far to find a replacement for the highly touted Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Tuesday, Ohio State football caused a stir on the internet with clips revealing team workouts that showed a scarlet and gray team looking vastly different from the one that played in the Cotton Bowl earlier this year.
Fans were thrilled by several noticeable changes, including Ryan Day's head coaching roles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, as well as the emergence of new faces on the field, such as freshman Jeremiah Smith.
Smith graduated from high school early to join the campus this winter, and fans were pleasantly surprised by everything about him, from his practice glimpses to his physicality.
College football fans from all over were impressed by his performance, believing him to be the perfect replacement for Harrison.
Jeremiah Smith dubbed a "freak athlete" by teammates
Freshman Jeremiah Smith, listed at 6-foot-3 and a massive 215 pounds, doesn't fit the mold of your typical freshman receiver.
His physical stature on the field draws comparisons to Harrison, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.
In a recent interview, veteran receiver Emeka Egbuka praised Smith, calling him a "freak" of an athlete.
"Freak. Freak athlete. There's nothing he can't do. He runs fast. He jumps high. He's strong. He's a natural pass-catcher. I mean, yeah, he's a freak...," Egbuka said. "He's very coachable. He's always willing to listen. He always puts his best foot forward every single day. He hates to lose."
While replacing the reigning Biletnikoff trophy winner will be nearly impossible, Smith can certainly add a dynamic element to Ohio State's receiver group that won't miss a beat from last season.
The freshman is already working on returning punts, a skill Harrison was looking to add to his resume for the Buckeyes but never had the opportunity to showcase on the field.
Fans will get a first look at Jeremiah Smith in action on the field at Ohio State's annual Scarlet and Gray spring game set for Saturday, April 13.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Chaseabrown__