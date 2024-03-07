College football: Will Jeremiah Smith replace Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State?

Columbus, Ohio - The Buckeyes football team didn't have to search far to find a replacement for the highly touted Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith (l.) has made a significant impression on the college football world already. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Chaseabrown__

On Tuesday, Ohio State football caused a stir on the internet with clips revealing team workouts that showed a scarlet and gray team looking vastly different from the one that played in the Cotton Bowl earlier this year.

Fans were thrilled by several noticeable changes, including Ryan Day's head coaching roles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, as well as the emergence of new faces on the field, such as freshman Jeremiah Smith.

Smith graduated from high school early to join the campus this winter, and fans were pleasantly surprised by everything about him, from his practice glimpses to his physicality.

College football fans from all over were impressed by his performance, believing him to be the perfect replacement for Harrison.