Will "Ruthless" Ryan Day scare quarterback Air Noland off Ohio State?
Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is rebuilding their team back to success this offseason, starting with their roster.
For the third consecutive year, Ohio State faced numerous setbacks – losing to rival Michigan, missing out on the Big Ten championships, and experiencing back-to-back bowl game losses.
Despite only accumulating six losses over the three seasons, it fell well below the high standards of Buckeye Nation.
The pressure intensified on head coach Ryan Day, with fans expressing discontent and putting him on the firing hot seat.
In response, the assertive and ruthless coaching style of the old Day made a comeback, ultimately paving the way for what is arguably one of the best rosters leading into the 2024 college football season.
Coach Day worked some magic and successfully landed a slew of No. 1 recruits from the transfer portal with quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs. The team also bolstered its lineup with the additions of much-needed offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin and the likely quarterback starter Will Howard.
The Buckeyes' moves in the transfer portal created a huge buzz online, with fans praising their monstrous additions and even caught the attention of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin subtly took a shot at the Buckeyes after they recruited his rusher Judkins, tweeting that they allegedly paid a significant NIL amount to build their impressive new roster.
Love it or not, it appears that the renowned Ohio State football team, as we know it, is back!
Air Noland stands on business with Ohio State football
Over the weekend, college football fans were buzzing about Day securing Julian Sayin, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.
The surprise, however, wasn't Day landing Sayin – it was that he already had the No. 4 quarterback, Air Noland, who graduated early and is already on campus.
When word got out that Sayin was transferring from Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement and was a target for Ohio State, fans immediately began to wonder what would happen to the Buckeyes' quarterback room, specifically Noland.
Noland has been a committed Buckeye since April, and according to the youngster, ain't nothing changing!
"We're excited to have him a part of the brotherhood," Noland told The Dispatch on Sunday. "He will definitely make the QB room better than what it is now."
It's unusual for a team to have two top quarterbacks from the same recruiting class on their roster, but Noland isn't afraid of a little competition and is ready to ride it out for the Bucks.
The saga around Ohio State football is only beginning; with position competitions, coaching shake-ups, and roster adjustments in the spotlight, fans are in for a wild offseason with the Buckeyes!
