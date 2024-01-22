Will "Ruthless" Ryan Day scare quarterback Air Noland off Ohio State?

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is rebuilding their team back to success this offseason, starting with their roster.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day isn't scaring off commit Air Noland with a little quarterback competition, who remains dedicated to the Buckeyes. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the third consecutive year, Ohio State faced numerous setbacks – losing to rival Michigan, missing out on the Big Ten championships, and experiencing back-to-back bowl game losses.

Despite only accumulating six losses over the three seasons, it fell well below the high standards of Buckeye Nation.

The pressure intensified on head coach Ryan Day, with fans expressing discontent and putting him on the firing hot seat.

In response, the assertive and ruthless coaching style of the old Day made a comeback, ultimately paving the way for what is arguably one of the best rosters leading into the 2024 college football season.

Coach Day worked some magic and successfully landed a slew of No. 1 recruits from the transfer portal with quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs. The team also bolstered its lineup with the additions of much-needed offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin and the likely quarterback starter Will Howard.

The Buckeyes' moves in the transfer portal created a huge buzz online, with fans praising their monstrous additions and even caught the attention of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin subtly took a shot at the Buckeyes after they recruited his rusher Judkins, tweeting that they allegedly paid a significant NIL amount to build their impressive new roster.

Love it or not, it appears that the renowned Ohio State football team, as we know it, is back!