Oregon coach Dan Lanning takes a dig at Colorado football

Eugene, Oregon - Hold onto your helmets, folks! Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just threw some major shade at Colorado's football program that has fans going wild.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning threw major shade at Colorado's football program on Monday. © TOM HAUCK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last week, Colorado football took the college football world by storm with their jaw-dropping decision to leave the struggling Pac-12 behind to embrace the powerhouse Big 12 in 2024.

Amidst all the buzz about this monumental conference realignment, Coach Lanning confidently declared that Boulder's departure wouldn't be ruffling any feathers among the current Pac-12 teams.

At Oregon Media Day on Monday, Lanning didn't hold back when asked about Colorado's exit. Instead, he unleashed a heavy dose of epic shade that left college football fans and experts alike in shock.

"Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference, and I don't remember," Lanning said on Monday. "Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Ouch! Talk about a major shade alert! Lanning's remarks delivered the ultimate mic drop moment of any college football media day so far.