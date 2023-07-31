Oregon coach Dan Lanning takes a dig at Colorado football
Eugene, Oregon - Hold onto your helmets, folks! Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just threw some major shade at Colorado's football program that has fans going wild.
Last week, Colorado football took the college football world by storm with their jaw-dropping decision to leave the struggling Pac-12 behind to embrace the powerhouse Big 12 in 2024.
Amidst all the buzz about this monumental conference realignment, Coach Lanning confidently declared that Boulder's departure wouldn't be ruffling any feathers among the current Pac-12 teams.
At Oregon Media Day on Monday, Lanning didn't hold back when asked about Colorado's exit. Instead, he unleashed a heavy dose of epic shade that left college football fans and experts alike in shock.
"Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference, and I don't remember," Lanning said on Monday. "Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."
Ouch! Talk about a major shade alert! Lanning's remarks delivered the ultimate mic drop moment of any college football media day so far.
Coach Lanning's jab at Colorado football stirs reactions online
Coach Lanning's comments have the college football world buzzing, and you can bet it's going to be the talk of the town for weeks!
"Holy s**t this is incredible," one fan tweeted.
"dam Lanning… don't make me like you," another said.
"We've all been thinking it but he actually said it," one fan noted.
"the way he pauses after asking if anyone remembers Colorado winning anything, this is top tier s**t from dan lanning," another fan wrote.
This fall, the Colorado Buffaloes will still play their Pac-12 schedule which means that the Coach Lanning vs. Coach Prime showdown is set for September 23 in Eugene.
Thanks to Lanning's offseason remarks, fans will be extra excited to see how this shady saga unfolds on the field!
Cover photo: TOM HAUCK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP