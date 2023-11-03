Purdue coach doesn't hold back on Michigan football cheating scandal ahead of clash
West Lafayette, Indiana - Purdue football coach Ryan Walters isn't holding back about his thoughts over Michigan's recent scandal.
Purdue's first-year coach Walters injected some drama into this coming Saturday's Week 10 clash against current No. 3 CFP ranked Michigan. He addressed the allegations of sign-stealing against the Wolverines during his regular radio show and didn't hold back.
"It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they aren’t allegations. It happened," Walters said on his weekly show.
"There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games."Walters' statements come shortly after Big Ten coaches
While a few coaches chose to share their views anonymously during the conference call, Walters responded openly when asked about Purdue's preparations for their upcoming game against Michigan.
"We’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals and we’ll operate different offensively," Walters shared. "You might see us in a huddle for the first time this season. So it is what it is, but we’re excited to go play and I think it would make for a great story."
Big Ten commissioner reportedly set to meet with Michigan President over cheating scandal
Per Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic, Commissioner Petitti is expected to meet with Michigan president Santa Ono on Friday.
Although the NCAA investigation into the team is still in progress and a resolution is not anticipated anytime soon, the Big Ten has the option to take action and impose sanctions on Michigan if deemed necessary.
Michigan will host Purdue on Saturday at 7:30 PM airing on NBC.
Cover photo: STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP