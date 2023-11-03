Purdue coach doesn't hold back on Michigan football cheating scandal ahead of clash

Purdue coach Ryan Walters injected some intrigue into Saturday's Week 10 clash against the No. 3 CFP ranked Michigan team addressing allegations of cheating. © STEVEN BRANSCOMBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Purdue's first-year coach Walters injected some drama into this coming Saturday's Week 10 clash against current No. 3 CFP ranked Michigan. He addressed the allegations of sign-stealing against the Wolverines during his regular radio show and didn't hold back.



"It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they aren’t allegations. It happened," Walters said on his weekly show.

"There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games."

Walters' statements come shortly after Big Ten coaches reportedly convened with Big 10 conference commissioner Tony Pettitti to request measures be taken against Michigan and their head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

While a few coaches chose to share their views anonymously during the conference call, Walters responded openly when asked about Purdue's preparations for their upcoming game against Michigan.

"We’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals and we’ll operate different offensively," Walters shared. "You might see us in a huddle for the first time this season. So it is what it is, but we’re excited to go play and I think it would make for a great story."