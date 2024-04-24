Reggie Bush Heisman controversy takes new turn amid big shift in college sports

USC legend and Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy has officially been reinstated after a historic decision by the Heisman Trust. © Collage: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / Reggiebush

And no, it's not the ongoing Michigan sign-stealing scandal with still-to-be-determined disciplinary actions.

Rather, former USC running back Reggie Bush is set to regain his Heisman Trophy!

In 2010, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy due to major NCAA sanctions for the Trojans program, which included improper benefits he received during his time in college.

The Heisman Trust came to the conclusion to return the trophy as a result of the "enormous changes in the college football landscape," alluding to the new NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness law.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

Bush isn't just getting his Heisman Trophy back – USC will also receive a replica trophy to put on display. The Super Bowl champion will now be able to attend all future Heisman ceremonies starting next season and assist the Heisman trust on future missions.