Will college football be merged into one "super" league?

With a flood of significant and unprecedented changes in recent months, could college football soon turn into a mini NFL ?

College football could soon turn into a mini NFL, as reports indicate that discussions are underway to create a potential "super league" inspired by the pros. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

From conference realignments and upcoming College Football Playoff expansions to the impact of NIL on team rosters, the sport is evolving to resemble the big leagues more than traditional NCAA athletics.



A recent report from The Athletic revealed that discussions are underway to create a potential "super league" for college football inspired by the NFL model.

A group of leaders, including a prominent NFL official, university presidents, and professional sports owners, has developed the following proposal:

The league would consist of 70 permanent teams and more than 50 second-division teams (seven 10-team divisions).

Teams in the second division would have the opportunity to be promoted to the upper division.

The promotion system is similar to European football leagues' structure.

Permanent teams would not be at risk of relegation.

Playoffs would include eight division winners and eight wild cards from the top tier.

Wild-card spots would be determined by record and tiebreakers, similar to the NFL.

The "super league" theory is having a tough time gaining support from larger universities with rich football programs, as these larger schools are already earning hundreds of millions of dollars from their conference's TV deals and wouldn't need a super conference to remain atop.

But could the setup manage to become the future of college football?