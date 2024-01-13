Michigan cheating scandal continues to haunt after championship win
Houston, Texas - The glory of Michigan football's 2023 national championship title is forever overshadowed by the team's lingering cheating scandal.
From an early age, we're taught that cheaters never win. However, Michigan's recent triumph over the Washington Huskies challenges this childhood belief.
The Wolverines secured their first national championship title in 26 years, showcasing that, contrary to what we learned in grade school, cheaters can indeed come out on top.
Their victory has stirred considerable debate within the sports world about the principles we instill in young minds and their reflection on the reality of sports competitions.
"If you CHEAT, you will be REWARDED. Congrats to College Football for teaching that to kids all around the country tonight and this season," one devoted college football fan tweeted.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough didn't mince words, expressing deep disappointment in head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh, who was suspended twice this season and caught lying during the sign-stealing investigation, faced strong criticism from Scarborough: "They should have been banned from bowl games, or they should have had wins taken away from them. What they did was pretty deplorable, and then they got caught lying about it."
If the Michigan Wolverines can bend the rules and grab a national championship, what does that mean for the future of college football?
Michigan's messy sign-stealing scandal leaves a stain on its legacy
Jim Harbaugh has been currently leading the Michigan football team for nine years. In the first six, things were tough – no success on the field, taking six straight beatings from rival Ohio State. Everything changed in 2020, the year Michigan's alleged sign-stealing began.
Michigan's dominance seemed to spike out of nowhere, but the bubble burst when the sign-stealing scandal came to light. The team faced harsh criticism, with Power 5 coaches questioning the integrity of Michigan's once-praised legacy.
The season soon turned into a nightmare with a constant stream of bad headlines surrounding the Wolverines' sign-stealing drama.
Harbaugh got hit with a three-game suspension by the Big Ten over Michigan's extensive sign-stealing operation run by his staff member, Connor Stalions. Stalions, caught up in two years' worth of cheating allegations, was forced to resign.
Michigan tried to fight the Big Ten's suspension of Harbaugh in court, making a big show of it. But they pulled a surprise move and backed down at the last minute, opting to accept Harbaugh's suspension. To add to the drama, Wolverines linebackers coach Chris Partridge got the boot after allegedly destroying evidence per the NCAA.
The NCAA is still deciding on the punishment for Michigan's recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. Pending consequences hang over Michigan football and Harbaugh's involvement in the cheating scandal. The exact timing of the punishment is uncertain, but the Wolverines might face severe penalties, possibly losing championship titles, including their historic national title.
It's been a wild ride for the Wolverines' scandalous yet glorious year, leaving the legacy of Michigan's football under serious scrutiny.
Cover photo: Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP