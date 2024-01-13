Houston, Texas - The glory of Michigan football 's 2023 national championship title is forever overshadowed by the team's lingering cheating scandal .

From an early age, we're taught that cheaters never win. However, Michigan's recent triumph over the Washington Huskies challenges this childhood belief.

The Wolverines secured their first national championship title in 26 years, showcasing that, contrary to what we learned in grade school, cheaters can indeed come out on top.

Their victory has stirred considerable debate within the sports world about the principles we instill in young minds and their reflection on the reality of sports competitions.



"If you CHEAT, you will be REWARDED. Congrats to College Football for teaching that to kids all around the country tonight and this season," one devoted college football fan tweeted.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough didn't mince words, expressing deep disappointment in head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, who was suspended twice this season and caught lying during the sign-stealing investigation, faced strong criticism from Scarborough: "They should have been banned from bowl games, or they should have had wins taken away from them. What they did was pretty deplorable, and then they got caught lying about it."

If the Michigan Wolverines can bend the rules and grab a national championship, what does that mean for the future of college football?