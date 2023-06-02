SEC Football's new schedule jeopardizes the league's oldest rivalry

Birmingham, Alabama - Is an eight-game schedule format the best decision for the SEC ?

On Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league will get rid of divisions starting in 2024, and will keep its eight-game schedule. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

College football in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is set to undergo major changes in 2024, and teams and fans alike will have much to digest.

Not only will the addition of Texas and Oklahoma be one of the biggest adjustments current SEC teams will have to prepare for, but the league will also get rid of divisions and keep an 8-game conference schedule during the 2024 season.

In an announcement on Thursday evening, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey emphasized that the 2024 football schedule format may also shift based on television contracts, previous non-conference commitments, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12-teams.

"During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC," Sankey said in a statement.

Starting in 2024, the SEC will be the only Power 5 conference that will not require its football programs to play nine conference games. However, the SEC will then require each school in the league to play a non-conference game against another Power 5 opponent.