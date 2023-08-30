College football: Florida and Colorado to kick off season with major changes

Fort Worth, Texas - Will the first week of college football deliver unforeseen blowouts and upsets?

With numerous changes during the offseason, the college football season is primed to deliver a series of exciting showdowns. © Collage: MATTHEW STOCKMAN & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With numerous changes during the offseason, the college football world is primed to exhilarate fans this weekend as a series of exciting showdowns kick off.

In Boulder, Colorado is poised to open their season with newfound energy under the guidance of their new head coach, Deion Sanders.

Sanders made wild headlines for orchestrating a major roster rebuild that unquestionably took the football world by storm.

Will his new roster of players prove his decisions right?

Similarly, in Florida, Gators head coach Bill Napier snagged veteran quarterback Graham Mertz to replace Anthony Richardson, who was drafted into the NFL.



Will Mertz lead the Gators to victory against the reigning Pac-12 champions?