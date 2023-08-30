College football: Florida and Colorado to kick off season with major changes
Fort Worth, Texas - Will the first week of college football deliver unforeseen blowouts and upsets?
With numerous changes during the offseason, the college football world is primed to exhilarate fans this weekend as a series of exciting showdowns kick off.
In Boulder, Colorado is poised to open their season with newfound energy under the guidance of their new head coach, Deion Sanders.
Sanders made wild headlines for orchestrating a major roster rebuild that unquestionably took the football world by storm.
Will his new roster of players prove his decisions right?
Similarly, in Florida, Gators head coach Bill Napier snagged veteran quarterback Graham Mertz to replace Anthony Richardson, who was drafted into the NFL.
Will Mertz lead the Gators to victory against the reigning Pac-12 champions?
Colorado Buffaloes take on the TCU Horned frogs
Realigning to the Big 12 conference in 2024, Colorado will get its first taste of Big 12 football on Saturday against 2022 National Championship contenders TCU.
Fans will eagerly anticipate observing the unfolding of one of the major pre-season storylines: the destruction and rebuild of Colorado's roster under the leadership of their new coach.
As for TCU, the program lost a handful of key players from its run to the national championship last fall, including the Heisman runner-up Max Duggan. How well did coach Sonny Dykes reload his team? Fans can expect to find out soon.
Chandler Morris, the quarterback for the Horned Frogs, began last year as the team's starter but was sidelined due to injury; now, he is poised for a year of significant advancement.
The Colorado-TCU showdown is set for Saturday, September 2 at noon ET.
Pac-12 champions Utah Utes host Florida Gators
Without a doubt, the reigning Pac-12 champions Utah's showdown against Florida is the must-see matchup slated for Thursday.
Unlike Florida, Utah still hasn't declared which quarterback will start the game against Florida.
Cam Rising, the starter from last year, spent the offseason in recovery from an ACL injury. It remains uncertain whether he will receive clearance to start against Florida.
Will the Utes turn to experienced junior redshirt freshman Bryson Barnes or Nate Johnson?
The quarterback drama extends to Florida's squad as well, with questions surrounding how Graham Mertz, who is transferring from Wisconsin, will fare in his start for the Gators.
Additionally, will Florida's offense be able to withstand against Utah's reckless defense?
The Florida Gators will take on Utah on Thursday at 8 PM ET airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Collage: MATTHEW STOCKMAN & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP