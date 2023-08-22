USC football's Caleb Williams set to begin historic Heisman Trophy campaign

Los Angeles, California - Will USC athlete Caleb Williams achieve the unthinkable this college football season and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies?

Caleb Williams will begin his quest on Saturday to achieve a rarity in football history: consecutive Heisman Trophy wins. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the second consecutive season, college football's most outstanding player has returned to school.

Following Alabama's Bryce Young, who returned to the college gridiron last year, Caleb Williams of USC will come back for what many expect to be his final season before going pro.

This upcoming season holds special importance for Williams and the Trojans football team.

Set for a towering year, the current Heisman champion is on a quest to achieve a rarity in football history: securing consecutive Heisman Trophy wins, a feat accomplished only once before by Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1974-75.

Over the course of 48 years since Griffin's consecutive Heisman victories, Williams stands as only the 12th player to even be in contention for a back-to-back Heisman. For comparison, this is also the same number of men who have walked on the moon.

Williams will begin his historic Heisman campaign on Saturday against San Jose State, with arguably the entire football world watching.