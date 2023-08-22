USC football's Caleb Williams set to begin historic Heisman Trophy campaign
Los Angeles, California - Will USC athlete Caleb Williams achieve the unthinkable this college football season and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies?
For the second consecutive season, college football's most outstanding player has returned to school.
Following Alabama's Bryce Young, who returned to the college gridiron last year, Caleb Williams of USC will come back for what many expect to be his final season before going pro.
This upcoming season holds special importance for Williams and the Trojans football team.
Set for a towering year, the current Heisman champion is on a quest to achieve a rarity in football history: securing consecutive Heisman Trophy wins, a feat accomplished only once before by Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1974-75.
Over the course of 48 years since Griffin's consecutive Heisman victories, Williams stands as only the 12th player to even be in contention for a back-to-back Heisman. For comparison, this is also the same number of men who have walked on the moon.
Williams will begin his historic Heisman campaign on Saturday against San Jose State, with arguably the entire football world watching.
Caleb Williams will lead the Trojans at home against San Jose State
This season, Williams will be missing several key pieces to the offense, including star receiver Jordan Addison to the NFL, but with head coach Lincoln Riley at the helm, the No. 6 Trojans are expected to have another big year.
During the offseason, Riley reloaded the offensive line and even added junior transfer receiver Dorian Singer.
Singer, who transferred from Arizona, was previously acknowledged by Williams for making remarkable "insane" catches.
Along with Zachariah Branch, Singer will be one of the big offense keys for Williams in the season opener.
The USC Trojans will host San Jose on Saturday, August 26 at 8 PM EDT.
