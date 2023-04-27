What does Tyler Buchner's transfer to Alabama mean for the Crimson Tide?
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Will Tyler Buchner win the starting quarterback position for Alabama football?
If you follow college football, then you know Alabama's head coach Nick Saban rarely dabbles into the transfer portal – especially for marquee positions.
That's why the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner is major news!
Buchner made some serious headlines on Thursday, the same day as the 2023 NFL Draft, where Alabama's crown jewel Bryce Young is expected to become the program's first No. 1 overall pick of the modern era.
The former Irish passer comes to the Crimson Tide after his former coordinator Tommy Rees left South Bend down to Tuscaloosa earlier this Spring season.
"Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that's what happened today," Buchner wrote in a statement. "I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future, and I can't wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey."
Buchner left Notre Dame after head coach Marcus Freeman nabbed former Wake Forest starter Sam Hartman, one of the most sought-after quarterbacks on the transfer market, last winter.
Freeman said following Notre Dame's spring game Buchner can still earn starter despite Hartman's veteran experience. However, Buchner smoothly decided to hand it over.
What does Tyler Buchner's transfer mean for Alabama now?
Buchner's short stint at Notre Dame was a roller coaster!
He was inconsistent with the football during all three of his games last season and became sidelined after sustaining an injury early on in the season.
In the end, he showed up big for the Irish in their 45-38 Gator Bowl victory. Heading to Alabama, it looks like the playing time may be available.
Neither redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe nor redshirt freshman Ty Simpson looked prepared to lead Alabama this season with their spring game performances.
And while it's still early, Saban expects nothing short of national championship-winning caliber.
With Buchner, Alabama gains a more experienced passer than what they already have on their roster.
Even more excitingly, Buchner will reunite with Rees and will be the only quarterback of the passing group who is familiar with the coordinator's offensive work.
Alabama is set to open its season on September 2 against Middle Tennessee State, where fans will see which Crimson Tide quarterback will win the starter position.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP