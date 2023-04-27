What does Tyler Buchner's transfer to Alabama mean for the Crimson Tide?

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner made huge headlines on Thursday, NFL Draft day, after announcing to follow former Irish coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If you follow college football, then you know Alabama's head coach Nick Saban rarely dabbles into the transfer portal – especially for marquee positions.

That's why the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner is major news!



Buchner made some serious headlines on Thursday, the same day as the 2023 NFL Draft, where Alabama's crown jewel Bryce Young is expected to become the program's first No. 1 overall pick of the modern era.

The former Irish passer comes to the Crimson Tide after his former coordinator Tommy Rees left South Bend down to Tuscaloosa earlier this Spring season.

"Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that's what happened today," Buchner wrote in a statement. "I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future, and I can't wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin the next step of my football journey."

Buchner left Notre Dame after head coach Marcus Freeman nabbed former Wake Forest starter Sam Hartman, one of the most sought-after quarterbacks on the transfer market, last winter.

Freeman said following Notre Dame's spring game Buchner can still earn starter despite Hartman's veteran experience. However, Buchner smoothly decided to hand it over.