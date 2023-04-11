What USC's new coach Kliff Kingsbury means to Heisman winner Caleb Williams
Los, Angeles, California - Will USC football's new head coach Kliff Kingsbury develop another Heisman Trophy winner, No. 1 NFL Draft pick, or Super Bowl champion? Only time will tell.
In the world of football, Kingsbury is known as a great quarterbacks coach!
From developing two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray to working with 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, Kingsbury's list of notable passers he's coached speaks volumes!
Now, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach will join his former college teammate Lincoln Riley at USC, creating a coaching duo that has many college football fans thrilled.
Both Kingsbury and Riley are products of the late Mike Leach and have respectively used what the legendary head coach taught them to their advantage.
With the Trojans led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, USC may be ahead of the college football pack when it comes to securing its second-straight Heisman Trophy.
Kingsbury's hire as USC football's new head coach will likely last longer than his first stint in 2019 when he briefly served as the program's head coach before filling the Cardinals' coaching vacancy weeks later.
USC's new head coach reportedly opted out of returning to the NFL after being fired by the Cardinals.
Kliff Kingsbury to continue USC's dominant offense
Kingsbury is expected to be instrumental in Williams' final college football season, and he can use his NFL experience to prepare the quarterback for what's to come after his collegiate career.
As USC returns with arguably the best quarterback room in the nation with former four-star prospect Miller Moss and major five-star 2023 signee Malachi Nelson, the Trojans are expected to be one of the toughest offensive teams in the country under the guidance of Kingsbury.
Kingsbury will get his first taste of coaching for the Trojans on Saturday at USC's annual spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at noon local time.
Cover photo: Collage: Ron Jenkins & Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP