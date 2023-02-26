Which college football teams boast the toughest schedule in 2023-24?

Columbia, South Carolina - Which football team is set to have the hardest route to a College Football Playoff berth before the 12-team playoff expansion begins in 2024?

The CFP selection committee will assess a team's schedule to judge whether they belong in the four-field playoff rankings. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In college football, playing a quality schedule is more important today than ever before – even if you're the Michigan Wolverines, who boast an easy schedule next year.

Each season, it is becoming harder to earn a bid to the CFP, and having a good competition schedule can help out in the long run.

At the end of the day, the CFP selection committee will assess a team's schedule to judge whether they belong in the four-field playoff ranking.

One of the best ways to judge a team's strength of schedule is by totaling up how many games your opponent won and lost in the previous season – the NCAA method.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Big 12 and SEC both lead all Power 5 conferences with four teams that rank within the Top 10 hardest schedules next season.

The Big Ten boasts two teams within the top 10 with Michigan State (No. 2) and Ohio State (No. 9), while the ACC highest ranking sits at No. 19 with Virginia.