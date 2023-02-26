Which college football teams boast the toughest schedule in 2023-24?
Which football team is set to have the hardest route to a College Football Playoff berth before the 12-team playoff expansion begins in 2024?
In college football, playing a quality schedule is more important today than ever before – even if you're the Michigan Wolverines, who boast an easy schedule next year.
Each season, it is becoming harder to earn a bid to the CFP, and having a good competition schedule can help out in the long run.
At the end of the day, the CFP selection committee will assess a team's schedule to judge whether they belong in the four-field playoff ranking.
One of the best ways to judge a team's strength of schedule is by totaling up how many games your opponent won and lost in the previous season – the NCAA method.
Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Big 12 and SEC both lead all Power 5 conferences with four teams that rank within the Top 10 hardest schedules next season.
The Big Ten boasts two teams within the top 10 with Michigan State (No. 2) and Ohio State (No. 9), while the ACC highest ranking sits at No. 19 with Virginia.
South Carolina football will play the hardest schedule on the college football field next season
Taking to the field with the hardest schedule this fall are none other than the South Carolina Gamecocks!
The Gamecocks will open the season against UNC, who are coming off a great year that ended with their second-ever conference championship appearance.
En route to earning their first ever CFP playoff bid, head coach Shane Beamer will have to lead his South Carolina team against tough road games that include reigning national champions Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
This off season, the Gamecocks lost two key players, tight end Jaheim Bell and edge rusher Jordan Burch, to the transfer portal, but luckily, they will return with their hot quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Rattler put on a historic show against Tennessee last season, ultimately keeping the Vols out of playoff contention.
That night, the Gamecock pass caller scored a total of 63 points with his team – the most ever scored against an SEC team since 1995.
South Carolina will host North Carolina at home on September 2 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
