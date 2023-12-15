Will College Football Playoff add Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl?
Miami, Florida - Will the College Football Playoff see an expansion earlier than expected?
Recent weeks have seen the college football world explode with crazy headlines, especially after No. 5 Florida State, the first undefeated conference champion in college football history, shockingly missed the Playoffs.
In a controversial twist, the (12-1) SEC champions Alabama secured the No. 4 spot, setting up a face-off with Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal.
The controversial move stirred up more than just on-field discussions. Florida Senator and former Governor Rick Scott demanded answers from the CFP committee on their final selection.
Now, Georgia lawmakers are joining the fray, pushing for the committee to include the Orange Bowl showdown between the Bulldogs and the Seminoles in the Playoff.
In a surprising turn of events, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore is advocating for a sudden expansion of the College Football Playoff to six teams. On Thursday, Senator Moore penned a letter to the CFP selection committee, urging the inclusion of Florida State and Georgia in the Playoff mix. The gridiron drama continues!
Will the CFP committee add the Orange Bowl to the Playoff field?
Georgia and Florida State might need to pump the brakes on their Playoff hopes, as expanding the field before 2024, as originally planned, seems nearly impossible.
The hiccup? This year's Bowl Game schedules.
The Orange Bowl, alongside the CFP semifinal games (Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl), is set to unfold the weekend just before the national championship game. Unfortunately, this arrangement leaves no extra weekend slot before the championship to host an additional game and determine the two contenders.
Even in the face of this logistical challenge, Senator Moore isn't backing down. He's adamant that the committee should squeeze the Orange Bowl into the Playoff lineup and postpone the national championship game by a week.
"In light of the CFP expansion in the 2024 season and as a remedy to avoid massive liabilities, People of Georgia request you allow The Orange Bowl to be activated as a College Football Playoff game and therefore delay the National Championship by one week or otherwise to make accommodations," Senator Moore wrote in the letter to the committee.
The Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl is set for December 30 at 4 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
