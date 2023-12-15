Will College Football Playoff add Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl?

Miami, Florida - Will the College Football Playoff see an expansion earlier than expected?

Georgia lawmakers are pushing the College Football Playoff committee to include the Orange Bowl showdown between Georgia and Florida State. © Collage: Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Recent weeks have seen the college football world explode with crazy headlines, especially after No. 5 Florida State, the first undefeated conference champion in college football history, shockingly missed the Playoffs.

In a controversial twist, the (12-1) SEC champions Alabama secured the No. 4 spot, setting up a face-off with Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal.

The controversial move stirred up more than just on-field discussions. Florida Senator and former Governor Rick Scott demanded answers from the CFP committee on their final selection.

Now, Georgia lawmakers are joining the fray, pushing for the committee to include the Orange Bowl showdown between the Bulldogs and the Seminoles in the Playoff.

In a surprising turn of events, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore is advocating for a sudden expansion of the College Football Playoff to six teams. On Thursday, Senator Moore penned a letter to the CFP selection committee, urging the inclusion of Florida State and Georgia in the Playoff mix. The gridiron drama continues!