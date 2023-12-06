Would Florida State's Playoff snub been prevented by 2024's planned expansion?

Tallahassee, Florida - If only the College Football Playoff (CFP) expanded this season.

The notable exclusion of Florida State from the College Football Playoff serves as a prime example of the need for an expansion from four teams to 12. © Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If the College Football Playoff had already expanded to 12 teams this year, as it is scheduled to do in 2024, the controversy surrounding Florida State's surprising snub might not have arisen.

Despite Florida State achieving the rare feat of an undefeated regular season and securing the ACC championship against Louisville with third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, they were placed at No. 5 in the final playoff rankings.



This decision raised eyebrows, particularly because both Texas and Alabama, with identical 12-1 records as conference champions, were ranked above the undefeated Florida State.

It marked the first instance in college football history where the selection committee overlooked an undefeated conference champion.

The controversy escalated further with Alabama's inclusion in the top four, leading college football experts to question whether financial considerations played a significant role.

Critics pointed out the billion-dollar deal between the SEC and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the CFP, suggesting that monetary interests influenced the committee's decision to include an SEC team in the playoff rankings.