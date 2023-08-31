Will Duke spell trouble for Dabo Swinney’s rising Clemson football squad?
Clemson, South Carolina - Will the Clemson Tigers' title as the ACC's best be threatened by rising teams this season?
The ACC is set to look a little different this college football season, all thanks to growing teams like Florida State, UNC, and Duke.
While head coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson team reigns as the gridiron kings of the ACC, the squad may have trouble retaining that title with threats approaching on Monday.
No. 9 Clemson is set to open the season against Duke, who displayed a big turnaround from being a losing team to a winning team last year.
As the Blue Devils are led by a strong defense, on Thursday, Clemson coach Swinney spoke to reporters about what his offense is set to suit up against.
"Rarely beat themselves," Swinney said. "I mean, when you watch, you just keep watching the tape. Rarely is somebody out of position. They rarely give up a big play bust. You know when you see it, right? Sometimes everybody, you make plays, football is football, but rarely do they beat themselves.“
Swinney added: "Very, very smart, very well coached. Their eyes are always where they need to be, and just a fundamentally sound group always has been, and I think if you really look at his track record and his background even before Wake, you know, that characteristic has always shown up."
Duke football's outlook against Clemson
Of all Power 5 teams last year, Duke was one of the most improved under the first-year coach Mike Elko.
The Blue Devils will return 17 starters, including their All-ACC quarterback Riley Leonard.
In his first season, Duke is coming off a 9-4 season record, only losing those four games by a combined total of 14 points.
The team also ranked second in the nation in turnover margin, showing one of the best winning improvements from the previous year.
Duke will have a good understanding of where they stand in the conference going up against the current ACC best in Clemson.
Clemson will suit up against Duke at the Blue Devils' home stadium on Monday, September 4 at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP