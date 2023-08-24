Will Ohio State start two quarterbacks in college football season opener?

Columbus, Ohio - Will Ohio State surprise the college football world and open the season with two quarterbacks in the starting lineup against Indiana?

The abundance of talent at Ohio State football is exceptionally evident, especially with head coach Ryan Day's recent revelation about the difficulty in selecting a starting quarterback for the 2023 college football season.

Recently, Day disclosed to reporters that the Ohio State football staff was evenly divided in their vote for the starting quarterback, leading to a surprising suggestion from Day.

"We're going to have a quarterback, and we might have two," Day said when asked if people can expect to see both McCord and Brown take starter snaps against Indiana.

"If I sat here right now, I think that both deserve to play," Day added.

In the Buckeyes season opener and for the first time in Day's head coaching era at Ohio State, fans might see two quarterbacks - Kyle McCord and Devin Brown - start in the showdown against Indiana.

Under Day, Ohio State has never had a quarterback competition come this close to the start of the season. And while the Buckeye leader at the helm seems confident that one player will seemingly emerge ahead of the other, the Buckeyes will have a tall order this season boasting one of the more difficult schedules in college football.

Establishing a sense of early consistency will undoubtedly be crucial for the Buckeyes' shot at another glorious College Football Playoff appearance.