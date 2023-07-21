Ohio State football breaks the internet with new gray uniforms

Columbus, Ohio - It's official! Ohio State Buckeyes football will suit up against Michigan State donning new, all-gray uniforms.

On Friday, Ohio State football unveiled new, all-gray alternate uniforms for their upcoming season. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Friday morning, Ohio State decided to unleash a chilly football storm on the internet!

The Bucks have been teasing their massive social media following for weeks with hints of some cool gray team apparel.

But hold on to your scarves and earmuffs because it's official: the Buckeyes are going full frosty mode with their all-gray jerseys against Big Ten foe Michigan State on November 11.

"Tradition in the threads - 11.11.23," The Buckeyes posted on their official social media accounts.

The countdown to the Big Ten showdown just got even more thrilling for college football fans!

While Michigan State will look to challenge Ohio State on the field, the Spartans will be no test when it comes to the fashion face-off as the Buckeyes will be the freshest players on the field.