Ohio State football breaks the internet with new gray uniforms
Columbus, Ohio - It's official! Ohio State Buckeyes football will suit up against Michigan State donning new, all-gray uniforms.
On Friday morning, Ohio State decided to unleash a chilly football storm on the internet!
The Bucks have been teasing their massive social media following for weeks with hints of some cool gray team apparel.
But hold on to your scarves and earmuffs because it's official: the Buckeyes are going full frosty mode with their all-gray jerseys against Big Ten foe Michigan State on November 11.
"Tradition in the threads - 11.11.23," The Buckeyes posted on their official social media accounts.
The countdown to the Big Ten showdown just got even more thrilling for college football fans!
While Michigan State will look to challenge Ohio State on the field, the Spartans will be no test when it comes to the fashion face-off as the Buckeyes will be the freshest players on the field.
College football fans weigh in on Ohio State's alternate uniforms
"Dang, OSU pulling out their best uniforms for their biggest game of the year," one fan tweeted.
"These uniforms got no business going this hard," another fan raved.
"Damn I didn't know they would be getting me all excited for football season like this on a Friday," another excitingly added.
With their new flashy uniforms, the Ohio State Buckeyes have college football fans, especially Buckeye Nation, head over heels! For the Big Ten game against Michigan State, fans will be encouraged to wear gray for the home night game.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network