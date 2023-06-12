Will SEC football fans get their protected rivalry games in new 2024 schedule?

Charlotte, North Carolina - Will the SEC disappoint college football fans with its 2024-25 season football schedule?

On Wednesday, the SEC will unveil the college football schedule for the 2024 season and reveal which rivalry games are protected in the new plan. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The SEC is about to unveil all of its college football members' eight conference games for the 2024-25 season!

The big announcement will be revealed on Wednesday, airing during a special primetime show on the SEC Network at 7 PM EST.

Over the past few days, college football fans have been raving in a big internet frenzy over what teams will face off in the one-off season.

Last week, the SEC announced that starting in 2024, the league will get rid of its current divisions and keep an eight-game conference schedule.

With Texas and Oklahoma also joining in 2024, many can't imagine an eight-game schedule with 16 competing teams while retaining traditional rivalry showdowns.