Could Colin Kaepernick be the next New York Jets quarterback?

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL for seven years after his kneeling social justice protests sparked controversy, is asking the New York Jets for a job.

Colin Kaepernick (r.) penned a letter to the New York Jets seeking the quarterback position as Zach Wilson continues to struggle. © Collage: ELSA & Jaime Crawford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wrote a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas seeking a place on the struggling team's practice squad.

"I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad," Kaepernick wrote in a letter made public by rapper J Cole on social media.

"I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week."

The Jets were stunned when four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season only four plays into the 2023 campaign after the 39-year-old quarterback, obtained in an off-season deal with Green Bay, suffered an Achilles tendon injury in an opening victory over Buffalo.

The Jets have managed only 10 points in each of two losses since then, falling to Dallas and New England, as backup Zach Wilson, whom Rogers was acquired to replace, has struggled to move the offensive unit.

That has sparked criticism from fans, including former Jets quarterback Joe Namath, who described Wilson's play as "awful" and "disgusting" while saying change was needed.

Kaepernick admitted in his letter that one reason he wanted to work on the team's reserves and run plays like the next rival to prepare defenders was so the Jets could "take a real look at where I'm at football-wise in game-like situations against an elite defense."