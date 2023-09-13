New York Jets coach responds to Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors

East Rutherford, New Jersey - New York Jets coach Robert Saleh isn't buying into speculation that 39-year-old NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers might retire after his season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon on Monday night in his debut with the New York Jets. © Collage: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Four-time NFL MVP Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and became one of the league's all-time passing leaders before being traded to the Jets last April.

Seen as a player who might turn a revamped Jets squad into a title contender, Rodgers was sacked after four plays in Monday's season-opening victory over Buffalo and lost for the remainder of the campaign with surgery needed to repair the injury.

There were fears the NFL legend might have played his final game, but Saleh sees Rodgers as someone who will undertake the extensive work of rehabilitation to prepare his body for a return at age 40 and a chance to rewrite his American football farewell.

"I would be shocked if this is the way he is going to go out," Saleh said Wednesday. "But at the same time... he's working through a whole lot of headspace things he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Rodgers, signed with the Jets through the 2025 campaign, will remain as an advisor to the Jets this season, Saleh hopes, and serve as a mentor to Zach Wilson, the quarterback the Jets benched to bring Rodgers into a starter's role.