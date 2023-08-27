Dolphins-Jaguars pre-season game abandoned after Daewood Davis injury scare
Jacksonville, Florida - The Miami Dolphins' NFL pre-season game at the Jacksonville Jaguars was abandoned with over eight minutes remaining on Saturday after rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was stretchered off the field.
Davis was attempting to catch a pass from back-up rookie quarterback James Blackman when he was hit by Dequan Jackson and lay motionless on the floor.
Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness for the hit while players from both teams gathered around Davis for several minutes before he was taken off the field on a cart.
Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins coach, and his Jacksonville counterpart Doug Pederson held a conversation with the on-field officials and the players union representatives from the two teams before the game was concluded early.
The Dolphins announced that Davis was conscious and had movement in all extremities – he was taken to the Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for evaluation.
"The two teams agreed that football shouldn’t be played anymore tonight," McDaniel said.
"Without a shadow of a doubt, I know that was the right call. So, I'm proud of the collective group for doing the right thing," he added.
Dolphins and Jags matchup is second pre-season game to end in injury
It is the second pre-season game this month to be finished early after an injury.
The New England Patriots' game last week against the Green Bay Packers was suspended with 10:29 remaining after an injury to rookie Isaiah Bolden.
Last season, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after a cardiac arrest following a hit in a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin returned safely to action in a pre-season game against Indianapolis earlier this month.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect