Dolphins-Jaguars pre-season game abandoned after Daewood Davis injury scare

Jacksonville, Florida - The Miami Dolphins' NFL pre-season game at the Jacksonville Jaguars was abandoned with over eight minutes remaining on Saturday after rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was stretchered off the field.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis lays on the ground after being hit in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis was attempting to catch a pass from back-up rookie quarterback James Blackman when he was hit by Dequan Jackson and lay motionless on the floor.



Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness for the hit while players from both teams gathered around Davis for several minutes before he was taken off the field on a cart.

Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins coach, and his Jacksonville counterpart Doug Pederson held a conversation with the on-field officials and the players union representatives from the two teams before the game was concluded early.

The Dolphins announced that Davis was conscious and had movement in all extremities – he was taken to the Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for evaluation.

"The two teams agreed that football shouldn’t be played anymore tonight," McDaniel said.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I know that was the right call. So, I'm proud of the collective group for doing the right thing," he added.