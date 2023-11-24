Dolphins trump the Jets in first ever NFL Black Friday game: "Best Black Friday deal of 'em all"

East Rutherford, New Jersey - The Miami Dolphins won the first ever NFL game played on Black Friday with a triumphant 34-13 victory against the New York Jets.

The New York Jets saw Tim Boyle (l.) step in as quarterback, as Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins celebrated. © Collage: MIKE STOBE & RICH SCHULTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The NFL traditionally plays on Thanksgiving Day but had never before put on a game on the following day, known as America's biggest day of shopping and sales.

Now, "the best Black Friday deal of 'em all - a W," wrote Miami on X. The game was the first ever on the holiday Friday, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

The Jets handed the Dolphins a valuable gift in the final seconds of the first half when quarterback Tim Boyle, newly stepped in for benched Zach Wilson and an injured Aaron Rodgers, threw a Hail Mary deep into the end-zone.

But Miami safety Jevon Holland intercepted the pass and then weaved his way down the field, showing smart footwork to evade tackles as he returned the ball 99-yards for a touchdown which put Miami 17-6 up at halftime.

That was to prove the decisive play of the game, as the Jets were unable to mount any serious recovery and fell to their fourth straight loss.