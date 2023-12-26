Taylor Swift watches on as Travis Kelce's Chiefs suffer Christmas Day disappointment

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and her family brought the Christmas cheer to the NFL , but it was the Las Vegas Raiders who celebrated as they sealed a 20-14 upset at Travis Kelce's Kansas City, putting the Chiefs' bid to lock up the AFC West division title on hold.

Taylor Swift (2nd from r.) cheered on Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, but it was the Las Vegas Raiders who won on Christmas Day. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Festively dressed and watching the action alongside her family again – including her brother Austin, who wore a Santa Claus suit – Swift saw her tight end boyfriend endure disappointment as the Raiders defense produce two touchdowns in a matter of seconds for the win.

The Raiders trailed 7-3 when defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble and ran eight yards for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half.

A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but on the first play from scrimmage on the Chiefs' ensuing possession, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Mahomes and raced 33 yards for a touchdown that put the Raiders up 17-7 with 4:48 remaining before the break.

Las Vegas' dominant defensive performance also included four sacks of a visibly frustrated Mahomes.

Harrison Butker also missed a field goal attempt, and the Chiefs twice failed to convert on fourth-down plays in the second half. Kelce, meanwhile, had an underwhelming game with only five receptions.