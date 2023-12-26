Taylor Swift watches on as Travis Kelce's Chiefs suffer Christmas Day disappointment
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and her family brought the Christmas cheer to the NFL, but it was the Las Vegas Raiders who celebrated as they sealed a 20-14 upset at Travis Kelce's Kansas City, putting the Chiefs' bid to lock up the AFC West division title on hold.
Festively dressed and watching the action alongside her family again – including her brother Austin, who wore a Santa Claus suit – Swift saw her tight end boyfriend endure disappointment as the Raiders defense produce two touchdowns in a matter of seconds for the win.
The Raiders trailed 7-3 when defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble and ran eight yards for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half.
A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but on the first play from scrimmage on the Chiefs' ensuing possession, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Mahomes and raced 33 yards for a touchdown that put the Raiders up 17-7 with 4:48 remaining before the break.
Las Vegas' dominant defensive performance also included four sacks of a visibly frustrated Mahomes.
Harrison Butker also missed a field goal attempt, and the Chiefs twice failed to convert on fourth-down plays in the second half. Kelce, meanwhile, had an underwhelming game with only five receptions.
At 9-6, Kelce Chiefs can still clinch an eighth straight AFC West title with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals next week. The Raiders improved to 7-8 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP