NFL Draft 2024: Will the Chicago Bears cause a major shift with the No. 1 pick?
Detroit, Michigan - The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is generating immense excitement, with many fans eagerly anticipating the decisions of key teams. At the forefront of this draft is the Chicago Bears, who hold the coveted No. 1 pick.
Amidst a flurry of speculation, the Bears are facing a crucial decision regarding their quarterback situation. The debate rages on whether they will stick with their record-breaking quarterback, Justin Fields, or opt for the highly touted USC standout, Caleb Williams.
Much hinges on the potential interest of the Washington Commanders, who could trade up to snag the No. 1 pick and secure a top-tier quarterback, be it Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or UNC's Drake Maye.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, holding the third overall pick, find themselves in a similar quarterback quandary. Despite the allure of prospects like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., the Patriots' focus may shift due to their pressing need for a quarterback.
On the other hand, the Arizona Cardinals, sitting at the fourth overall pick, are unlikely to prioritize a quarterback selection, given their established presence in Kyler Murray. This could pave the way for other positional targets to take precedence, potentially including Harrison Jr.
Will the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the Steelers?
During this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for a quarterback upgrade, and Justin Fields appears to be their top choice.
As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a big admirer of Fields and may consider him to be a contender to challenge Kenny Pickett for the starting role.
The Steelers' interest in Fields has been gaining significant traction, with talks about a potential trade heating up by the day.
With the NFL Draft slated for April 25-27 and the NFL Combine set to kick off at the end of February, both Chicago and Pittsburgh will have ample time to weigh their options regarding their quarterback situation.
In the weeks leading up to the Combine and the Draft, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will undoubtedly stay a hot topic among fans!
Cover photo: Collage: Sean M. Haffey & Kevin C. Cox & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP