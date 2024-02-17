NFL Draft 2024: Will the Chicago Bears cause a major shift with the No. 1 pick?

Detroit, Michigan - The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is generating immense excitement, with many fans eagerly anticipating the decisions of key teams. At the forefront of this draft is the Chicago Bears, who hold the coveted No. 1 pick.

Amidst a flurry of speculation, the Bears are facing a crucial decision regarding their quarterback situation. The debate rages on whether they will stick with their record-breaking quarterback, Justin Fields, or opt for the highly touted USC standout, Caleb Williams.



Much hinges on the potential interest of the Washington Commanders, who could trade up to snag the No. 1 pick and secure a top-tier quarterback, be it Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or UNC's Drake Maye.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, holding the third overall pick, find themselves in a similar quarterback quandary. Despite the allure of prospects like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., the Patriots' focus may shift due to their pressing need for a quarterback.

On the other hand, the Arizona Cardinals, sitting at the fourth overall pick, are unlikely to prioritize a quarterback selection, given their established presence in Kyler Murray. This could pave the way for other positional targets to take precedence, potentially including Harrison Jr.