NFL drops major showdowns ahead of full 2023-24 schedule release

Here's a preview of the early-released NFL showdowns for the 2023-24 season, in a set of games that fans likely won't stop raving over!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Kansas City, Missouri - What NFL team are you most excited to follow this season?

The NFL's early-released showdowns of the 2023-24 season show off the first set of the league's highly-anticipated games. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP The complete regular season schedule of the 2023-24 NFL season is slated to be revealed Thursday night, but the league already released select games on Wednesday and earlier on Thursday! On Wednesday, the NFL announced five international games set for 2023, including a major showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. Keeping the ball rolling on game announcements, on Thursday, the league also unveiled more standout showdowns that fans will certainly be excited for. Here's a preview of the NFL's early-released showdowns for the 2023-24 season.



Kansas City Chiefs host Detroit Lions for NFL kickoff game

The 2023 NFL season will kick off with two of the most high-powered offenses in the league: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. © Leon Halip / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 2023 NFL season will kick off with two of the most high-powered offenses in the league squaring off: the Chiefs and the Lions. Two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes delivered a dramatic Super Bowl victory last year for Kansas City, and this season will attempt to helm the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004. The Chiefs' road to glory will start with a matchup against Detroit, a team many project to be the best in the NFC North. The showdown will take place Week 1 of the season at Arrowhead Stadium and will air on NBC at 8:20 PM ET.



Las Vegas Raiders take on Kansas City Chiefs in Christmas Day matchup

On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders for the league's big holiday showdown. © Chris Unger / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Kansas City will have their hands full this upcoming season, headlining several marquee showdowns! On Christmas Day, the Chiefs will host Las Vegas for the league's big holiday game. Kansas will hope to deliver a special Christmas present to fans in the form of a big win, but will the Raiders replace those gifts with coal? This season, Las Vegas will return to the field with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who comes to the franchise from San Francisco this offseason. Garoppolo will run the Raiders offense and will be tasked with keeping them up to pace with the explosive Chiefs. The Christmas showdown will take place during Week 16 of the season at Arrowhead Stadium and will air on CBS and Nickelodeon at 1 PM ET.