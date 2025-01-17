NFL reveals host team for league's first-ever game in Spain

Madrid, Spain - The Miami Dolphins will feature in the first NFL game to be held in Spain as the league expands its international footprint, organizers announced on Friday.

Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium will host the regular-season fixture in the Spanish capital, with the date and opponent to be confirmed in the spring.

"It is a great honor that a competition of the prestige and size of the NFL has chosen the Bernabeu to make it its own home," Real Madrid president Florentino Perez told a press conference.

The recently refurbished venue now has a capacity of 84,000 and boasts a retractable playing surface, allowing the normal soccer field to be replaced with a surface suitable for American football.

The Bernabeu "has become a model for cutting-edge architecture and engineering and it is ready for any challenge", Perez said.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told the event, "You will not find a city with as much passion, brimming with as much energy as Madrid has right now, nor with as much love for the sport."

"The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL's continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world," Brett Gosper, head of Europe and Asia-Pacific at the NFL, said in a statement.

There is a "hunger" for the sport in Europe, and "this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region," Dolphins chief executive Tom Garfinkel added in the statement.