Will the NFL ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push" play?

Los Angeles, California - The NFL will mull a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant "tush push" play when it considers a raft of proposed rule changes at its annual meeting later this month, the league said Wednesday.

Under a proposal submitted by the Green Bay Packers, an amended law would prohibit offensive players from pushing a teammate lined up behind the snapper at the line of scrimmage who directly receives the snap.

While not mentioning the Eagles by name, the Packers proposal is clearly designed to remove one of Philadelphia's signature offensive play calls that has divided the league in recent years.

Nicknamed the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove," the Eagles have regularly used the call in short-yardage situations in recent seasons.

It typically involves the Eagles' burly quarterback, Jalen Hurts, taking the snap under center and being driven over the gain line by teammates.

The play has been practically unstoppable since the Eagles first began using it, with its success rates in recent seasons ranging from 93% in 2022 to 82% last season.

The proposal that will be considered at the NFL's March 30-April 2 annual meeting would penalize any offensive player "from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap."