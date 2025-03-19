Will the NFL ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push" play?
Los Angeles, California - The NFL will mull a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant "tush push" play when it considers a raft of proposed rule changes at its annual meeting later this month, the league said Wednesday.
Under a proposal submitted by the Green Bay Packers, an amended law would prohibit offensive players from pushing a teammate lined up behind the snapper at the line of scrimmage who directly receives the snap.
While not mentioning the Eagles by name, the Packers proposal is clearly designed to remove one of Philadelphia's signature offensive play calls that has divided the league in recent years.
Nicknamed the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove," the Eagles have regularly used the call in short-yardage situations in recent seasons.
It typically involves the Eagles' burly quarterback, Jalen Hurts, taking the snap under center and being driven over the gain line by teammates.
The play has been practically unstoppable since the Eagles first began using it, with its success rates in recent seasons ranging from 93% in 2022 to 82% last season.
The proposal that will be considered at the NFL's March 30-April 2 annual meeting would penalize any offensive player "from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap."
Why is the "tush push" so controversial?
The "tush push" has drawn its fair share of criticism from coaches and commentators since it became part of the Eagles' offensive arsenal, with some arguing it is more akin to rugby than gridiron, and carries unacceptable injury risks.
"The Tush Push is not a legitimate football play," NFL commentator Joe Schad wrote in 2023. "It's not how football was meant to be played ... nobody except Eagles fans will miss it once it's banned."
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has rejected the criticism, suggesting the calls for a ban are motivated by sour grapes from teams incapable of executing the play as well as the reigning Super Bowl champions.
"If everybody could do it, everybody would do it," Sirianni said.
As well as the "tush push" ban, the NFL will also consider other rule changes, including a ban on automatic first downs being awarded for defensive holding and illegal contact penalties.
League chiefs will also review whether or not to tweak regular-season overtime rules so that they align with playoff overtime rules, where both teams are guaranteed at least one possession.
