Patrick Mahomes opens up after Super Bowl defeat: "Worst feeling in the world"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes described the 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as the "worst feeling in the world" but vowed he and the team would bounce back.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Mahomes (29) has three Super Bowl rings but now has two defeats with Sunday's loss sitting alongside the 2020-2021 defeat to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it's the worst feeling in the world. It will stick with you the rest of your career," said Mahomes. "Those have been two losses that will motivate me to be even better for the rest of my career because you only get a few of these and you have to capitalize on them," he said. NFL Could Eagles running back Saquon Barkley be at the center of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl strategy? "I'm proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us, but we came up short." "Now it is about how you respond and hopefully we can learn from this like we did from the last loss and try to get even better because it is going to take better football, especially from me, in order to make another run at a Super Bowl," added the quarterback.

Travis Kelce laments Chiefs' Super Bowl performance

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Mahomes said he hadn't played to the standards he had set himself this season and suggested that defenses had found ways to frustrate him. "I'm about to find a way this offseason to combat what defenses are doing to me as far as rush lanes and the different coverages they are playing. The beauty of football is that you can't be satisfied with just playing and thinking you will have success year in, year out." "These defenses are going to continue to get better and better and so I have to get better too. I'll take a lot of ownership in that," he added. NFL Super Bowl LIX: Eagles crush Chiefs to win as Trump makes presidential debut Tight-end Travis Kelce said Philadelphia deserved credit but said the Chiefs had delivered their worst performance of the season in the biggest game. "Hats off to the Eagles man. They got after us in all three phases. We couldn’t get it going offensively, they got after us, and then on top of that we had turnovers, penalties, dropped passes. There's a lot that goes into it. You don't lose like that without everything going bad," he said. "We haven't played that bad all year. We just couldn't find that spark. Couldn't find that momentum going through the game. This team is going to fight to the end whatever, and you saw that today with the late scores."

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid says Super Bowl loss "hurts"

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is pictured on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Kelce said head coach Andy Reid had told the team to let the result sink in. "(He told us) that this one is going to hurt. Let it hurt, and figure out how to get better because of it," he said. Rumors of a possible retirement for Kelce have lingered this season, but while stressing the decision was for his tight-end, Mahomes made clear he feels the 35-year-old can still compete for some time. "He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him." "He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own," he said. Reid said that he too took his share of the blame for the loss. "They played well, they are good players and had a good scheme and they executed better than what we did. (They were) coached better, it starts with me," he said, adding that the loss was painful regardless of the additional aspect of failing in the "three-peat" bid. "They all hurt. You battle your tail off to get this far, very hard to do, and we spend a lot of time doing this – it's not a hobby – so we're in it the whole way," he said.