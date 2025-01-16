Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's thoughts on his NFL future amid retirement rumors
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about the future of his NFL career as well as his girlfriend Taylor Swift's thoughts on his potential retirement.
During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star made it clear that Taylor is completely on board with him continuing to focus on football.
"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Travis said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."
Though he suffered a lackluster start to the season, Travis insisted that he doesn't have retirement on his mind just yet and is all in on the Chiefs' quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.
"I love everything that I'm doing in this building," he said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man.
"I'm excited for these next couple games to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off."
However, the tight end admitted there will come a time for re-evaluation, as his current contract with the Chiefs runs through 2027.
Travis Kelce shares his thoughts on retirement
"I never want to get to the point where I'm not helping this team win, or I'm hurting this team more than I'm helping this team," Travis said.
"As long as I'm coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building every day with my guys, you'll see me in a Chiefs uniform."
While retirement may still be a ways away, insiders have claimed that Taylor has been considering what her future will look like when he does give up the gridiron.
"He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville," a source said earlier this month.
In another interview earlier this week, Travis gave Swifties the official confirmation that Taylor will be cheering him on as the Chiefs battle the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
