Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's thoughts on his NFL future amid retirement rumors

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about the future of his NFL career as well as his girlfriend Taylor Swift 's thoughts on his potential retirement.

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star made it clear that Taylor is completely on board with him continuing to focus on football.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Travis said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Though he suffered a lackluster start to the season, Travis insisted that he doesn't have retirement on his mind just yet and is all in on the Chiefs' quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.

"I love everything that I'm doing in this building," he said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man.

"I'm excited for these next couple games to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off."

However, the tight end admitted there will come a time for re-evaluation, as his current contract with the Chiefs runs through 2027.