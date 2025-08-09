Patriots immortalize Tom Brady with massive statue outside Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Massachusetts - The New England Patriots unveiled a 12-foot statue of legendary quarterback Tom Brady outside their Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday, honoring the player who guided the team to six Super Bowl titles.

The ceremony revealed a towering bronze image of Brady with one arm aloft in triumph, the likeness mounted on a six-sided base in a nod to his championship seasons with the Pats.

The total 17-foot height marks the 17 AFC East division titles that Brady won as a starting quarterback.

He went on to win a seventh Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he'll be forever linked to the Patriots – a fact that team owner Robert Kraft acknowledged when Brady was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame last year.

"This is quite overwhelming to me," the 48-year-old said. "I feel extremely honored, deeply grateful, and, if I'm being honest, kind of old.

"I'm also a little surprised, because usually they don't build statues until you're really old, like [Mike] Vrabel and [Tedy] Bruschi.

Vrabel, a former Brady teammate now in his first season as head coach of the Pats, was at the ceremony.

Brady, who was taken 199th overall in the 2000 draft and was the fourth-string quarterback before emerging as a superstar, poked a little fun at himself, too.

"I never dreamed I'd be standing here two and a half decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time," he said. "It actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time."