Steelers acquire QB Justin Fields in NFL trade with Bears

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the NFL teams announced on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. © PATRICK MCDERMOTT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The move from the Steelers comes just days after they signed free agent quarterback Russell Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos.



The 35-year-old Wilson is expected to begin next season as the starter with Fields having to wait for his chance after three seasons, mainly as a starter, for the Bears.

Wilson was a Super Bowl winner in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks before a disappointing two seasons with Denver.

Chicago will receive a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could become a fourth-round selection, in return for Fields.

"We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears," Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said.

"Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career."