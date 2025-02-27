Travis Kelce makes big announcement amid NFL retirement rumors

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce hasn't reached the End Game of his NFL career... at least not yet!

After plenty of speculation that he was planning to retire after the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat in Super Bowl LIX, the 35-year-old athlete confirmed Thursday that he will be returning to the gridiron next season.

Travis let sports commentator Pat McAfee reveal the news on his show, where the host read out a text message from the tight end himself.

"I'm coming back for sure," Travis wrote.

"Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," he added.

After his team's embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, the podcast host is ready for revenge.

"Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!" Travis declared.

The two-time Super Bowl champ has been playing with the Chiefs since 2013, and his current contract runs through 2027.