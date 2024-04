Travis Kelce secures massive new contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, Missouri - Three-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce, better known to many as singer Taylor Swift 's sweetheart, said on Monday he has signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old signed a deal to stay with the Chiefs through 2027 for $34.25 million and become the NFL's highest-paid tight end, according to multiple reports.

"Back at it again, baby," Kelce said in a video posted by the Chiefs on X, formerly Twitter.

"Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man. It's an honor and a pleasure and I can't wait to get after it these next two years but no better than right now getting fired up for this year.

"Just got out on the field with the boys. We're back at it baby. Chiefs forever."

Kelce just missed an eighth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, catching 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns this past campaign.

"I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on X.

In 159 career games over 11 NFL seasons, all with the Chiefs, Kelce has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns.